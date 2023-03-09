Nestle partners with PEF to promote healthy lifestyles among children

LAHORE: Nestle Pakistan is partnering with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) to provide advanced training to 43 master trainers under its Creating Shared Value (CSV) initiative.

The training aims to educate children on the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet.

The 43 master trainers will later impart this knowledge to science teachers at PEF-affiliated partner schools. This initiative is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness about balanced diets among students.

A meeting was held between the Managing Director of PEF, Manzar Javed Ali, and the Head of Corporate Affairs of Nestle Pakistan, Ali Asher, at the PEF Head Office. Zaira Ahmed, CSV Business Engagement Specialist from Nestle Pakistan, also participated in the meeting, while Dr. Nauman Jameel Khan, Director of Research and Coordination, represented PEF.

During the meeting, MD PEF Manzar Javed Ali expressed his appreciation for the support of Nestle Pakistan and expressed optimism about the prospects of a fruitful partnership. Head of Corporate Affairs Nestle Pakistan Ali Asher emphasized the company’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles among children.

He said that by training 2.5 million children enrolled in PEF schools about balanced diets, a healthy generation will emerge, and the incidence of diseases will decrease.