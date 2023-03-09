NATIONAL

Forest department of South Punjab launches spring plantation campaign

By Staff Report

MUZAFFARGARH: The Forest Department of South Punjab has launched its spring plantation campaign with a target of planting 8.33 million saplings. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar, inaugurated the campaign by planting a mango sapling in Kotla Sadat, Muzaffargarh.

Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Sarfaraz Khan Magsi, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Chief Conservator Forest South Punjab Javed Gill, and other officers of the Forest Department attended the ceremony.

During his address, Capt. (Retd) Saqib Zafar emphasized the importance of planting forests to combat climate change and for the survival of future generations. He directed all administrative departments of South Punjab to actively participate in the campaign to make it a success.

Forest Secretary Sarfraz Khan Magsi announced that the department has set a target of planting 8.33 million saplings for the spring plantation campaign, of which 2.25 million have already been planted. In the past three years, 84.5 million saplings have been planted in South Punjab, and the department plans to plant mango trees on 10 acres of land in Kotla Sadaat.

Sarfaraz Khan Magsi and Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi also participated in the campaign by planting saplings.

