Women’s Day celebrated with calls for empowerment and gender equality

ISLAMABAD: International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide including in Pakistan on March 8 to recognise women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

The UN’s theme this year is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.” The topic highlights how technology is crucial to advancing rights but a growing digital gender gap is impacting everything from women’s job opportunities to safety online.

According to the UN, 259 million fewer women have access to the internet than men, and women are largely underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.

“Bringing women into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality,” says the UN’s website. “Their lack of inclusion, by contrast, comes with massive costs.”

A series of functions and events will be held to mark the day. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have highlighted the need for empowering women for the development of society.

President Alvi stressed the need to increase women’s access to technology and digital literacy programs, especially in remote areas, and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM fields.

He also emphasised the importance of providing resources and support to women entrepreneurs and business owners to make them financially independent.

President Alvi

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the key role of women in society and their contribution to the evolution of human civilisation. He stressed that the entire society must work together to ensure more empowerment, protection, and fair rights for women.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman noted that International Women’s Day aims to encourage women, recognise their rights, and spread awareness regarding women’s equal status.

She called for women to be granted their constitutional and legal rights and status to lead a socially and economically dignified life.

Senator Rehman dedicated this year’s International Women’s Day to workers, laborers, and flood-affected women across the country, symbolising their struggle.

WHAT IS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY?

IWD is an annual event to celebrate the achievements of women and push for rights progress. It has roots in the US socialist and labour movements of the early 20th century, particularly as women were fighting for better working conditions and the right to vote.

The first recorded celebration was in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland when over a million people rallied to support women’s rights.

Since then, the event has grown not only in size but also in its scope. Focus has expanded to issues ranging from violence against women to parity in the workplace.

While no single group has ownership of the event, the United Nations is often at the forefront of celebrations after it officially recognised IWD in 1977. However, celebrations around the world are usually decentralised, though some countries recognise IWD as a public holiday, including China, Russia and Uganda.

