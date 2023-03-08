Women backbone of our family system, society, country & economy: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the women were like the backbone of our family system, society, country and economy in every sphere of life.

In her special message on International Women’s Day, the federal minister paid her tribute to the women across the world in general and of the country in particular.

Sherry Rehman said, “I pay my respects and congratulations to the brave, hardworking and valiant women of Pakistan, including the women of the world.”

The purpose of celebrating this day was to encourage women, recognize their rights and spread awareness among people regarding the equal status of women, she added.

“49% of Pakistan’s population consists of women. Women across the country should have access to health, education and other basic facilities and an environment of equality,” Sherry Rehman said.

The Minister said on this day the women in the country were not demanding more, rather asking for their human, constitutional and legal rights. Women, she said should get their rights and status according to the constitution and law so that they could lead a socially and economically dignified life.

“This day symbolizes the “struggle” of women. I request all my countrymen to avoid prejudices regarding this day,” Sherry Rehman said.

The Minister dedicated this day to the country’s workers, labourers and flood-affected women, and urged the countrymen to also dedicate this day to women belonging to different sectors of their home, neighborhood, society and country.

“Lets appreciate their hard work, efforts and achievements,” Sherry Rehman said.