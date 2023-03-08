NATIONAL

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datakhel area, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists, it said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR added.

Last week, security forces gunned down one terrorist during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan district.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

