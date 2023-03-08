Several hurt as PTI supporters flout protest ban, clash with police in Lahore

— Naqvi government suspends political gatherings but allows Women’s Day rallies

— Centre defends crackdown, PTI accuses Sana of encouraging bloodshed to postpone elections

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Violence flared in the Mall Road neighbourhood of central Lahore between police and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wounding scores, after the interim government of Mohsin Naqvi suspended public gatherings in the provincial capital hours before the opposition party was scheduled to take out a planned election rally.

Hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered around the Zaman Park neighbourhood, where former prime minister Imran Khan lives, on Wednesday in defiance of a threat by police to make more arrests.

کیا پاکستان میں بنیادی انسانی حقوق اور آئین معطل ہوچکا ہے؟ اگر نہیں تو عمران خان اور عوام میں جانے کے خوف میں اس قدر فسطائیت کیوں برپا کی جارہی ہے۔

#Fascist_PDM pic.twitter.com/kLHtv7Qh5K — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 8, 2023

Earlier in the morning, the provincial Home Department, through a notification, suspended “all kinds of protests, demonstrations and sit-ins” in Lahore for a period of seven days. The ban has been imposed in light of the recent “wave of terrorism and threat alerts”, it insisted.

According to the notification, the ban encompasses all activities that involve the gathering of people, including assemblies, gatherings, rallies, processions, and demonstrations.

How will you stop this passion of people? #Fascist_PDM you have lost! pic.twitter.com/aksAKIoP2O — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 8, 2023

Interestingly, despite the ban on demonstrations under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Aurat March rally marking International Women’s Day was permitted to proceed.

In videos shared by the party on its Twitter, water cannons were used to disperse the protestors and police officials smashed car windows.

Scores of PTI workers were arrested by police on charges of violation of Section 144. Roads leading to Khan’s residence were also cordoned off.

In response to the crackdown, Khan accused the caretaker government of using excessive force against unarmed workers. He questioned the legality of the government’s actions, claiming they were in contempt of the Supreme Court.

“The only job of caretakers is to ensure fair and free elections. What they are doing is an assault on rule of law, our Constitution and democracy. Above all, once the Supreme Court ruling is defied, it is now law of the jungle,” he said.

SC 5-mbr bench orders elections in Punjab & KP in 90 days, asking President to announce date which he does – 30 April. With hardly 55 days left, PTI kicks off election rally in Lahore. Under what law, & in brazen contempt of SC, Punjab Caretaker govt uses massive police violence — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 8, 2023

CENTRE DEFENDS CRACKDOWN

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan held a press conference in Islamabad to defend the Naqvi government’s decision to impose Section 144 in the provincial capital.

He said that three simultaneous rallies were taking place in the same vicinity: the Aurat March, the Haya March of Jamaat-i-Islami, and the PTI’s election rally. The minister claimed that in such a situation, any incident could take place, prompting the government to impose Section 144 based on intelligence reports.

Tear gassing has started. The fascism of this regime against its own citizens is astonishing! #Fascist_PDM pic.twitter.com/u9rQPvWdBs — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 8, 2023

According to him, the party failed to share their rally route with authorities, leading the government to impose the restrictions. The minister also criticised Khan for claiming to be unable to walk in court while simultaneously planning a rally.

Sanaullah cited the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to suspend Khan’s arrest warrant until March 13 and said that no further relief should be granted to the former prime minister. He called for Khan to be punished if he failed to appear in court.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar accused Naqvi and his supporters of “ending democracy” by banning political activities in the city during election season.

Speaking to the media outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence, Azhar criticised the caretaker government for hindering the election campaign instead of ensuring fair and free elections.

Claiming that Sanaullah and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government “wanted bloodshed” in the city, he asked the party workers to remain peaceful, refrain from any clashes and stay where they were.

More details to follow