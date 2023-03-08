Law minister: essential legislation for women’s rights passed in parliament

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to review his approach and abandon his duplicity regarding upholding the rule of law.

During a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Tarar claimed the “Save Judiciary Movement” led by Khan was designed to divert public attention from his own corruption cases. He urged Khan to “reflect on his past” before launching such movements.

The minister further accused Khan of ridiculing and making allegations against the judiciary through his statements and actions, even when he was removed under a constitutional and legal procedure in parliament.

Tarar criticized the PTI chairman for defying judicial proceedings and avoiding the cases against him in court, emphasizing that such behaviour towards the judiciary is unacceptable.

Regarding International Women’s Day, the minister declared that the government’s policies are women-friendly and that all institutions working for women’s rights in the country are functional.

He added that essential legislation has been passed in parliament to ensure women’s rights, but it is crucial to raise the voice for the rights of women at every forum.