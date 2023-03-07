Renowned actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada

LAHORE: Renowned actor Qavi Khan, who passed away at the age of 80, has been laid to rest in Canada. The actor, 80, was buried in the Meadowvale Cemetery in Brampton near Ontario.

Held at a mosque in the city of Mississauga, the funeral was attended by his close relatives and a large number of Pakistani community members.

Born in Peshawar in 1942, Khan worked in theatre, and radio, and appeared in over 200 TV dramas and films.

Some of his notable TV serials include Lakhon Mein Teen, Alif Noon, Andhera Ujala, Angar Waadi, and Ashiana. He also acted in movies like Tiger Gang and Sarfarosh.

He received several accolades for his outstanding performances, including the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz awards. He was also nominated for the Nishan-e-Pakistan award this year and received the Life Time Achievement Award in recognition of his work for Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television.

Khan was a cancer patient and had traveled to Canada to be with his family for treatment. Members of the entertainment industry said his demise has left a void and he will be remembered as a legendary actor.