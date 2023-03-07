Imran begins election campaign, will lead PTI rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema announced that the party would be launching an election rally led by former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday at 1:00 pm.

The rally will begin from Khan’s residence at Zaman Park and culminate at Data Darbar.

In a tweet, Cheema said the rally was aimed at saving the judiciary and the country, as the judiciary had come under fire for attempting to guard the Constitution and save the country from anarchy.

She also declared that Lahore had become a stronghold of PTI and that the people of Lahore would come out to safeguard their rights and show their affiliation with the Constitution.

The rally comes on the heels of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) verdict ordering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within ninety days of the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14, and the KP parliament was dissolved on January 18. President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab, and the PTI finalised its candidates for the upcoming contest.

Meanwhile, political tensions in the country have risen due to the capital city police’s attempt to arrest Khan at his residence in connection with his multiple absences from court appearances in the Toshakhana case.

The police were unsuccessful in their attempt to arrest him, and Imran Khan later decided not to appear before the court, citing security threats.