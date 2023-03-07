Faithful observe Shab-i-Barat with religious reverence

ISLAMABAD: Shab-i-Barat, or the night of forgiveness, is being observed with religious reverence across the country on Tuesday night, as the majority of the faithful seek forgiveness from Allah and from those whose rights were usurped, either consciously or unconsciously.

Many also choose to fast the following day as an expression of submissiveness in the court of Allah and to beg for His blessings in both worlds.

To achieve blessings in this world and the hereafter, the faithful will also organise several gatherings and mahafil-i-naat. They will pray for an end to terrorism and for guidance for those who have been led astray by anti-state elements.

Religious scholars will highlight the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their sermons, so that followers can lead their lives in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah.

Houses, streets, and mosques will be decorated with colourful pennants and bunting, and at night they will be illuminated by electric lights, candles, or oil lamps. Additionally, people will visit the graves of their loved ones, seeking Allah’s blessings for their departed souls.

Special security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful observance of Shab-i-Barat.