NATIONAL

Faithful observe Shab-i-Barat with religious reverence

By Staff Report
Pakistani Muslim worshippers walk past the illuminated Badshahi Masjid on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of Ramadan in Lahore on August 27, 2011. Lailat al-Qader commemorates the night, according to tradition, when the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed through the angel Gabriel. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Shab-i-Barat, or the night of forgiveness, is being observed with religious reverence across the country on Tuesday night, as the majority of the faithful seek forgiveness from Allah and from those whose rights were usurped, either consciously or unconsciously.

Many also choose to fast the following day as an expression of submissiveness in the court of Allah and to beg for His blessings in both worlds.

To achieve blessings in this world and the hereafter, the faithful will also organise several gatherings and mahafil-i-naat. They will pray for an end to terrorism and for guidance for those who have been led astray by anti-state elements.

Religious scholars will highlight the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their sermons, so that followers can lead their lives in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah.

Houses, streets, and mosques will be decorated with colourful pennants and bunting, and at night they will be illuminated by electric lights, candles, or oil lamps. Additionally, people will visit the graves of their loved ones, seeking Allah’s blessings for their departed souls.

Special security arrangements have been made to ensure a peaceful observance of Shab-i-Barat.

Renowned actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada
