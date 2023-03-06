Stars pay rich tribute to veteran actor Qavi Khan

ISLAMABAD: Veteran actor Qavi Khan, who was under treatment in Canada for a kidney-related disease, passed away at the age of 80. Social media saw an outpouring of grief as news broke of the Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz recipient’s death.

In a statement, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the demise of the veteran actor.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also expressed condolences on his death. “Saddened to learn of the passing of famous actor Qavi Khan. My prayers and condolences go to his family,” the PTI chairman tweeted after learning about the actor’s death.

The death of Khan has created a void that cannot be filled, senior theatre producer Qaiser Javed said. Actors Imran Ashraf Awan, Sami Khan, Farhan Saeed and Ali Zafar paid tribute to the legendary artist.Actor Adnan Siddiqui said that there will be no other like him. Arslan Naseer feels blessed to have acted alongside him.

Indian singer Adnan Sami also paid tribute to Khan and offered his condolences to his family.Host Shaista Lodhi and former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar talked about the “beautiful people from our childhood” leaving the world “one after the other”.

It is worth mentioned here that legend radio, TV and film actor Muhammad Qavi Khan passed away after protracted illness in Canada last night. He was eighty. Born in Peshawar, Muhammad Qavi Khan started his career from Radio Pakistan Peshawar as a drama artist and later shifted to Lahore when PTV started its service from there in 1964. He also performed in PTV Lahore’s first Drama “Nazrana” as hero and later performed many memorable roles in different plays telecast from PTV including “Andhera Ujala” “Din” and many more.

He also acted in a number of films and established his unique style of acting on the silver screen. Government of Pakistan awarded him with Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of acting.