Supporters rush to Lahore residence as Islamabad police arrive to arrest Imran

LAHORE: Workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rushed to the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore on Sunday after police from Islamabad and Punjab collaborated to reach the residence of Imran Khan to arrest him over his absence from the trial proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

The case centres on a government department known as Toshakhana — which during the Mughal era referred to the treasure houses kept by the subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value. The former prime minister has been accused of concealing information about gifts he retained from the repository.

Khan has missed three scheduled hearings in the case.

According to a series of tweets by the Islamabad police, the operation to arrest Khan is being conducted in partnership with the Lahore police. He has been avoiding arrest, and the superintendent of police searched his room but found it empty.

The police said they will take legal action against individuals who obstruct the implementation of court orders.

Meanwhile, TV footage has captured police officers in Islamabad and Punjab police uniforms being restrained by PTI workers outside Khan’s residence.

On February 28, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister after he failed to appear in court for indictment.

On that day, Khan had four court hearings, and he was granted bail in three of them.

The warrant cited Khan’s repeated failure to appear in court and accused him of picking and choosing which cases and courts he would attend, with this particular case not being a priority.

The warrant further demanded that the accused be summoned through a non-bailable arrest warrant for March 7.

Responding to the warrant issuance, Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, tweet the document pertains solely to attendance, and the police’s insistence on effecting an arrest is illegal.

