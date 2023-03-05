Sharif in Doha to advocate for sustainable development at UN summit

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Qatar on Sunday for a two-day official visit to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Radio Pakistan reported.

He is scheduled to address the summit on Monday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaches Qatar on a two-day visit to attend the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries being held in Doha, 5th March, 2023. pic.twitter.com/D2h5m6C6BL — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) March 5, 2023

The leader of Qatar, Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, will host a reception in honour of participating heads of state and prime ministers.

In a tweet, Sharif shared that he will present Pakistan’s perspective on the socioeconomic challenges facing the LDCs in Asia and Africa. He noted that such countries have been severely impacted by climate change, as well as the post-pandemic and geo-strategic disruptions in food and energy supply chains.

Least Developed Countries have been badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic & geo-strategic disruption in food & energy supply chains. These global events have left them vulnerable. LDCs will be better served by putting welfare of people at the center of public policy 2/2 https://t.co/mrI86DZEFj — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 5, 2023

These global events have left them vulnerable and exposed to various challenges, the prime minister said.

According to Sharif, the welfare of the people should be at the forefront of public policy decisions. By prioritizing the welfare of the people, the LDCs will be better equipped to overcome the challenges they are facing.

Pakistan has been a leading voice in UN platforms advocating for the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

Sharif’s participation in the conference demonstrates Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the LDCs in their pursuit of social progress and economic prosperity. The leaders at the conference will mobilise additional international support measures and take action in favour of LDCs, while agreeing on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

During the last year, in its role as chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the LDCs by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

According to the Foreign Office: “The prime minister’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.”