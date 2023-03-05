NATIONAL

PTI MNA likely to join PPP

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) is expected to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as he held a meeting with the PPP leadership.

Media reports said that PTI MNA Dr Haider Ali Khan from PK-86 Swat contacted and met PPP leadership in Islamabad the other day and he is expected to make the announcement about joining the PPP soon.

Dr Haider Ali Khan had joined PTI after parting ways with the Awami National Party (ANP) in 2014 and had also been a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from the same constituency.

