PIA Hajj flight operations from May 21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the commencement of its flight operations for Hajj from May 21 until August 2.

According to a statement issued by the flag carrier, it will transport over 38,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia during this operation.

Hajj season is expected to begin on June 26 in 2023.

The government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition has introduced incentives for pilgrims willing to pay their dues in US dollars, in an effort to bolster foreign reserves, which have been dwindling rapidly.

A 25 percent special quota has also been allocated for those who choose to deposit the amount in the greenback, and those who pay the application fees and other charges in the American currency will receive a discount.

The Hajj Policy 2023 allows pilgrims to choose the currency they wish to pay in, and those paying in dollars will be exempt from balloting.

COVID RESTRICTIONS EASED

Saudi Arabia has removed Covid-19 restrictions for the forthcoming season and will host pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced in January.

In 2019, the last year before the pandemic struck, some 2.6 million people performed the Hajj. The kingdom allowed only limited numbers from its residents in 2020 and 2021 before it welcomed back one million foreign pilgrims in 2022.

The ministry said the kingdom will impose no restrictions, including age limits, for this season.

Access was restricted in 2022 to pilgrims aged 18 to 65 who have been fully vaccinated or immunised against the coronavirus and did not suffer from chronic diseases.

— With Reuters