‘Modi regime rendering IIOJK people homeless ’: Kashmiri experts

By Staff Report
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, speaks at the nation's Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After more than eight years in office, Modi's personal standing towers over his political rivals even as the South Asian nation grapples with high inflation and unemployment and faced a catastrophic Covid-19 wave last summer. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts have said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is rendering the Kashmiris homeless in their own homeland on one pretext or
another.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities attached the ancestral houses of two Kashmiris under draconian law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Srinagar and Sopore and properties of 168 Kashmiris in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said confiscation of the properties of Kashmiri people is sheer political vendetta on part of the Modi regime. They said the Indian authorities are confiscating the properties of Kashmiris to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

Political experts and analysts pointed out that the Indian troops are regularly destroying Kashmiris’ houses during violent military operations.

“Killing of Kashmiris in fake encounters and destruction of people’s properties has become a norm in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Modi regime is pursuing a policy not only to render the Kashmiris homeless but also to deprive them of their identity,” they said.

The political experts and analysts deplored that India is using every brutal tactic to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. However, they said the Indian machinations will not deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from carrying on their just cause.

They added that the world must wake up to take notice of Modi regime’s brutal actions in IIOJK.

