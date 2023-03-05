NATIONAL

Malik Wali Kakar takes oath as new Governor Balochistan

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Central leader of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Malik Abdul Wali Kakar took oath as the 23rd Governor of Balochistan at the Governor House on Sunday.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan administered the oath of office to the new Governor Balochistan.

Provincial ministers, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), judges, tribal elders and others participated in the oath-taking ceremony. They congratulated new Governor Abdul Wali Kakar after taking oath as Governor Balochistan.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appointed him as the Governor of Balochistan after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent the summary for final approval and signature the other day.

