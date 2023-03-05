Karachi Games have brought excitement to city: Tessori

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the Karachi Games 2023 have brought excitement to the city, in which athletes are actively participating in the various sports involved. The blessing is there, the only need is to clear the intentions and work, everyone should consider to improve the conditions of the country.

The people should vote for those who want to solve their problems, he expressed these views while speaking to media representatives as chief guest on the occasion of night cricket match at Mansoora Ground Gulbarg Block 10 regarding Karachi Games 2023. Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, MQM Senior Deputy Convenor Aamir Khan, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.

The Governor of Sindh was also introduced to the cricket teams, the Governor of Sindh shook hands with all the players individually and encouraged them while he stayed on the field for some time and watched the players play and applauded them for every good shot. Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Senior Deputy Convener MQM Aamir Khan and cricketer Shoaib Muhammad also bowled to Governor Sindh on this occasion. Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said that Aamir Khan gave me a googly ball, thank God that I was not dismissed on that ball, otherwise people would say that Aamir Khan got the governor out by googly.

He said that regular lighting arrangements will be ensured in Mansoora Ground Gulberg very soon for which he has issued instructions to the organizers. To restore the fields and parks to their original form so that the sportsmen and the citizens living in the vicinity can benefit.

Governor Sindh said that we pray that the splendor of this city will remain, we all should respect the decisions of the judiciary and every work that is for the security of the country should be completed, he said that Karachi Games 2023 will continue for ten days at different places in the city, people must come to see these sports events.

Governor Sindh expressed his determination that such competitions will be continued in the future as well. There was a 20, 20 overs match between Bright Gymkhana and Muhammad Hussain Cricket Club at Mansoora Ground Gulberg in which Bright Gymkhana won the toss. Muhammad Hussain Cricket Club invited to bat first Muhammad Hussain Cricket Club showed very good batting while playing first and in response to 239 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, Bright Gymkhana could score only 154 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs and thus lost the match.