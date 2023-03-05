Greek medicine is a living and dynamic science and art: Hamdard Foundation

LARKANA: President, Hamdard Foundation, Sadia Rashid said that Greek medicine is a living and dynamic science and art, which has been proving its importance for centuries. Pakistan is a self-sufficient country in terms of Greek medicine. May God not repeat the mistake of adopting the alternative treatment method of the neighboring country and sending herbs with which our Sindh province is rich.

She was speaking at a seminar held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library on Greek Medicine, Background and Prospectus here on Sunday.held under the auspices of Pakistan Eastern.

She said that at that time, the people of the country need to evaluate this serious situation and to avoid expensive treatment, the competent officials of the Ministry of Health should be assured to take real decisions so that expensive treatment can be avoided. Otherwise, we will be in need in this sector like other sectors.

Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Campus, said that Greek medicine started in Sindh province, Eastern medicine is our great heritage, which our ancestors have given us in the form of civilization. He said Dr. Hakeem Muhammad Saeed gave this earth, enlightening the society with knowledge and awareness is not only a national service but also a religious duty which is needed by our society. He suggested that a medical institution should be established in Larkana in the name of Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed.

Professor Dr. Hakeem Abdul Hanan said that Greek medicine has been a proven and easy treatment method for centuries, but like other sciences, keeping in mind the modern era, research in Greek medicine is limited and students should be introduced to the innovations of medicine. He said post-corona, the world is focusing on alternative therapies. It is estimated that the worldwide Greek medicine industry will reach 200 billion dollars in the next few years, but only a few countries are benefiting from the growth of this industry. He said that due to founder Hamdardard Foundation Shaheed Hakeem Muhammad Saeed, Pakistan is included in the list of few countries which are according to international standards and are beneficial, Pakistan is in a position to emerge as a global leader in Greek medicine, but it requires joint efforts, so symposia are being organized to create awareness among the public as to the progress of Pakistan in Greek medicine so that Pakistan can be made a developing country in Greek medicine.