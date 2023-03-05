‘European Dream’ of Gujrat man drowns with him in Mediterranean

ISLAMABAD: Peer pressure, desire for a “better” life in Europe, and sheer desperation all made Muhammad Ali board an overcrowded boat that last month set off on the world’s most dangerous migrant sea crossing.

Unfortunately, Ali, 21, did not make it to his desired destination. The boat capsized in the rough waters of the Mediterranean Sea shortly after leaving the Benghazi coast in Libya for Italy. Ali and more than a dozen died, their dreams and hopes drowning with them.

“His friends had all gone to Italy and were persuading him to join him. We tried stopping him, but he didn’t listen. He wanted to go to Europe,” a heartbroken Chaudhry Mansha Bhojpur, uncle of the deceased Ali, spoke to Anadolu Agency on the phone from their hometown Gujrat.

Ali was on the Italy-bound boat, which on February 22 met an accident, resulting in the death of 16 people. Islamabad says that at least seven people who died were nationals.

The high number of casualties of migrants in shipwrecks has once again put the spotlight on refugees who are using dangerous sea routes to get to Europe.

Since the beginning of the year, 327 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Missing Migrants Project. The project is an initiative of the UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to document such migrants.

Recent incidents with a high death toll include a boat capsizing off the coast of Libya, in which 18 people died and 55 are missing. On February 26, an overcrowded wooden boat smashed into the rocks off the coast of southern Italy and killed at least 67 people, including men, women and children.

Ali’s family, who are mourning his death, say it is a time of sadness. “Ali kept on persuading his parents, why can’t he live with his friends? Why can’t his parents send him? Why can’t his parents do anything for him? It was emotional blackmail,” says Bhojpur.

On February 17, Ali took a flight to Egypt from Dubai and then headed for Libya, where he met the agent who made arrangements for the sea travel.

Before getting on the boat, Ali talked to his family and told them that he would text them when he had an Internet connection. For two days, they had no information about him. Then the family got news from international media about the boat crash. Ali was recognised by his family from videos and pictures circulating on social media.

“Please don’t be influenced by anyone. Ali’s friends had made it to Italy and he thought he would do too. But this is a dangerous route,” his uncle pleas, saying they are in touch with authorities in Libya to bring him home.

Migrant routes

Conflicts, poverty, wars, and violence are the reasons why people are leaving their home countries and, in some instances, forced to migrate, explains a professor of International Relations at Yasar University, Ayselin Yildiz.

Most migrants come from countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, and Iran. “More than 90 percent of migrants arriving in Italy from Afghanistan are using Turkey as transit,” Yildiz said.

According to her, migrant smugglers are one of the key actors that are influential in determining the route and, sometimes, diverting the routes.

In the last few years, migrant smugglers have been “marketing” Italy more as the destination for migrants since migrants are facing increasing pushback from the Greek authorities.

“One of the reasons might be that. Because there are increasing number of pushbacks by the Greek authorities. This is what we criticise a lot because this is completely infringing the international law and human rights law.”

But the route to Italy through the Mediterranean Sea is dangerous, long, and expensive. Italy can be a transit with people using the route to go to Germany or North Europeans countries or a final destination for those with families.

On advising European countries on how to deal with the issue, the professor says: “EU discourse is always on human rights, on fundamental values. However, we are not able to see any regular ways or safe routes open for migrants.”

“I suggest not continuing with solutions on how to outsource migration governance to the countries on the EU’s borders, such as Turkey. These countries cannot cope with migration by themselves alone.”

She advises on preventative measures, working on root causes, and eliminating conflicts to deal with the issue. Developed countries should help with developmental aid, stable governments, preventing conflicts and resettlement should be seen as durable solutions.

“As long as you don’t have paths and ways to offer people regular migration, then the smugglers will find a way to fill this gap because these people are desperate. And they are ready to take all the risk.”