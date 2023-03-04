Presidential candidate Haley vows to discontinue aid to ‘countries that hate’ US

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed to stop providing financial assistance to the “countries that hate America”, among them Pakistan.

Haley, 51, who is half-Indian and announced her 2024 presidential bid last month, said she took names of the 128 countries that condemned the US when it decided to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2017.

“So, I took names. I went to my office and I had my staff put a list together,” said the former US ambassador to the UN at an event in Washington.

“They listed all 193 countries. In the second column, I wanted them to say the percentage of times they voted with the United States and against the United States. And then I wanted the last column to show how much foreign aid we gave them,” she said.

“Guess what? We give billions of dollars every year to countries that undermine America every day,” she said, adding that those countries “stab us in the back and then they turn around and have their hand out wanting money.”

“Some of them even support terrorists that try and kill our troops,” she said.

“To this day, we’re giving foreign aid to Pakistan, Iraq, the Palestinians and even communist Cuba and China,” ​​​​​​​she said.