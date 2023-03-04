KP population welfare dept fails to utilise funds 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Population Department has failed to utilise the allocated funds for projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP).

According to the documents, KP government had allocated 681.9 million rupees for the population department under the ADP of the current financial year, out of which till August last year, the finance department released Rs313 million but the department could utilised just 59 rupees in three quarters of the current fiscal year.

Before the dissolution of provincial assembly on 18 January, the finance department had released funds for the development projects of the population department, however, due to the lack of punching by the finance department, the department could not use most of the funds due to which work on many projects has been stopped.

On the other hand, the sources said, after the arrival of the interim government, the finance department has banned the release of funds for development works. Sources said most projects of these projects of Department of Population included the construction of 200 family welfare centers, franchise family centers under the public-private partnership and mobile health service in hilly areas.

According to the sources, during the last days of the PTI government, most funds were transferred to “favored districts” as a results funds couldn’t be released to complete the projects of population welfare department. Now because of non-provision funds, the cost of these projects has increased.