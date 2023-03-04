China’s top political advisory body starts its annual session

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.

Uphold the CPC leadership

In the work report, Wang Yang, China’s top political adviser, emphasized the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in overall work of the CPPCC in the past five years and vowed to uphold the Party’s leadership in its future work.

Focusing on the central tasks of the Party and state, the CPPCC has offered its “wisdom and strength” to the realization of “Two Centenary Goals” and contributed to the formulation and implementation of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, said Wang.

National political advisers submitted hundreds and thousands of proposals with the concerns of the people and the country to make practical suggestions and gather consensus.

“In the past five years, a total of 29,323 proposals were received, and 23,818 of them were examined,” said Wang. Some of the suggestions have already been reflected in relevant policies and initiatives that are now being planned.

The proposals are related to China’s economic development, building up cultural confidence and people’s livelihoods, the construction of ecological civilization, as well as epidemic prevention and control in the country, among other topics.

Implementing the leadership and guidelines of the CPC, Wang said the CPPCC has helped promote consensus among the people and cultivate the political and social foundation of the CPC’s governance.

It has also given full play to its role as the broadest patriotic united front organization at the same time, uniting Chinese people at home and abroad in promoting national rejuvenation, Wang said.