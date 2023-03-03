NATIONAL

Top coalition leaders mull over Punjab elections

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The top leaders of Pakistan’s coalition government held a meeting in the federal capital on Friday to mull over the Punjab elections.

The meeting comes hours after President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

According to sources, the all-important huddle discussed the Punjab elections and overall economic and political situation of the country.

The meeting was attended by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazul-ur-Rehman and Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The announcement from President Alvi comes minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

