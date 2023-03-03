Pakistan reports uptick in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has enrolled 42 more Covid-19 infections with not a single fatality during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday morning.

According to the NIH data, the death toll in the country remained unchanged at 30,641 whereas the number of total infections now climbed up to 1,577,072 after adding the fresh 42 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 5,160 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.81%. The number of patients in critical care stood at eight down from previous day’s 12.