Abdul Wali Kakar named Baluchistan Governor

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as the governor of Baluchistan.

The president made the appointment on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 101 of the Constitution. Mr Kakar belongs to BNP-Mengal.

After the ouster of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, governors of KPK and Balochistan resigned from their positions.

After a long 9 months wait the candidates are chosen for the important position.

Earlier, Baluchistan Governor Zahoor Ahmed Agha tendered his resignation from his office.

