Youth warned against pitfalls in communication age

GUJRAT: A renowned motivational speaker has warned the youth about the pitfalls and dangers lurking in today’s world of fast information technology and communication.

“There is no dearth of opportunities for the intellectual development of our youth. The Pakistani youth is hardworking and intelligent with a lot of potential for making a worthwhile contribution to the national goal of progress and development,” Qasim Ali Shah said during a special session with students here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, Prof Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Ghafar Mohiuddin, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Akhtar Warraich and others were among the guests of honour at the session which was organized by the Student Services Centre (SSC) of the varsity.

Earlier, Qasim Ali Shah met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq on his arrival at the campus and shared his memories and best wishes for the varsity.

Qasim Ali Shah said information technology has become a challenge in this age of communication. “Facts get distorted in the intense propaganda wars going on. Lies are presented as truth in the race for ranking,” Qasim Ali Shah said, urging the youth to be careful and not become a part of the propaganda machinery by spreading information without confirmation.

“We cannot give our best and serve the society unless we free ourselves from envy, hatred, malice and bias,” he said.

He underlined an urgent need for promoting the self-business and entrepreneurship skills among the youth.

At the end of the session, Dr Mushahid Anwar and Sheikh Abdul Rashid presented a commemorative shield to Qasim Ali Shah. Qasim Ali Shah presented a gift of his books to the Quaid-e-Azam Library.