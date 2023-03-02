PIA failed to transfer Rs1.3b closed stations’ funds to Pakistan: AGP

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) failed to transfer Rs1.3 billion of the closed stations’ funds back to Pakistan.

As per details, the Auditor General of Pakistan’s 2021-22 report revealed that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) could not transfer the amount to Pakistan. The AGP report, citing rules, said that the PIA was supposed to immediately transfer Rs1.35 billion back to Pakistan.

The huge sum of the amount was from the closed stations in Barcelona, New York, Kuwait, Thailand and Singapore.

The report said that this shows the incompetence and non-serious attitude of the administration which resulted in extra-financial burden on the Pakistan International Airlines.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked the federal government to minimize the losses of Pakistan International Airlines.

The fund had directed the federal government to devise a strategy to lower the losses being faced by the Pakistan International Airlines as the overall losses reach Rs400 billion. The IMF had also sought a plan from Islamabad for turning the PIA into a profitable organization, the sources privy to the development said.