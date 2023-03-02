Omar Ayub given PTI SG task till release of Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inaf (PTI) Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan has been entrusted with the powers of the PTI Central Secretary General in the absence of Asad Umar, who voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities during PTI’s “Jail Bharo’ (court arrest) movement.

The notification reads: “Till Asad Umar, Secretary General of the party, remains in incarceration, Omar Ayub Khan, the Additional Secretary General, is hereby authorized to sign for and on behalf of the Secretary General.”

Omar Ayub Khan would perform the duties of the Secretary General of PTI till the release of Asad Umar.