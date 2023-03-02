NATIONAL

Imran Khan has no right to question govt economic policies: Marriyum

By Staff Report
Newly ruling collation partners minister for Information Mariyum Aurangzeb speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on April 19, 2022. - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sprang no big surprises in naming his new cabinet Tuesday, doling out key portfolios to officials from the two parties that combined to oust Imran Khan after weeks of political crisis. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Imran Khan had no right to question the economic policies of the current government which had been striving to undo the “mess” created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime in its four-year tenure.

She, in a tweet, said ironically, the “shameless person”, who pushed the country into an economic quagmire with his own hands, had the audacity to lift finger on others.

He (Imran Khan) did not only ruin the economy but also “plunged the country into political and constitutional crises”, the minister added.

The minister also shared some pictures on her Twitter handle giving a complete analysis of the economic performance of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz respective governments.

She said the launch of “Imrani Project” in 2016 was the beginning of a conspiracy against Pakistan.

The economic growth would not have nosedived if that project was not launched, she said, adding the inflation and the unemployment rate had also increased due to the wrong economic policies of the PTI’s government.

