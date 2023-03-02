Fawad Ch approaches LHC for ‘recovery’ of Zulfi Bukhari

LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday filed an habeas corpus petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking recovery of party leader Zulfi Bukhari from “improper, illegal and unlawful” custody of the Punjab police.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari has voluntarily offered his arrest under the party’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest drive) on the call of party chairman Imran Khan.

Fawad Ch has, in the petitioner, made the Punjab police, the Punjab government and others as respondents. The petition stated that Zulfi Bukhari courted arrest in Rawalpindi under the party’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” and later the Punjab police have shifted the former SAPM to “unidentified location”.

The petition said that Bukhari was in the “illegal and improper custody” of the respondents and was not being provided with food and necessary medicine by the superintendent.

Fawad Ch requested the court to set aside Zulfi Bukhari’s detention order as being “unlawful and illegal” and pass a direction for his production before the court.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday announced the suspension of the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier had said the party was suspending its “Jail Bharo Tehreek and moving forward with election campaigns in KP and Punjab”.

It was the responsibility of the Supreme Court to uphold the Constitution and they have valiantly done that through their judgment today. It is an assertion of Rule of Law in Pakistan,” the PTI chairman wrote in a tweet.