ECP seeks ROs from judiciary in Punjab polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to recruit returning officers from the judiciary for the elections in Punjab.

A private television reported on Thursday that the registrar Lahore High Court has agreed to provide judicial officers for the elections in Punjab. Sources privy to the ECP have said that the returning and assistant returning officers for the election will be from the subordinate judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for the elections will be the Additional District and Sessions Judges. Assistant Returning Officers will be Civil Judges and District Returning Officers will be District and Sessions Judges.

Preparation of the list of judges for returning officers, and assistant returning officers will start on March 3, elections will be held on 297 general seats in Punjab and more than 150 district and session judges will be appointed across Punjab. Notably, preparations for general elections have started in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The development came after the ruling passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the delay in the polls. The apex court has ordered to hold the election within 90 days.