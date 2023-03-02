NATIONAL

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said concocted story about a plot to kill Imran Khan was ridiculous.

She, in a tweet, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) narrative of cipher and foreign conspiracy has been done and dusted and now it came up with another false story to mislead the masses.

Marriyum termed Imran Khan a “foreign agent” and accused him of hatching a conspiracy against the country in connivance with his agents residing abroad.

She said Imran Khan’s anti-Pakistan agenda had been exposed before the nation. His involvement in foreign funding as well as malicious campaign against the military martyrs was a living proof of his dirty mindset.

The minister also referred to the economic mess created by Imran Khan’s government.

Previous article
By-polls to three seats stayed: IHC rules LG polls in capital to be held in 125 UCs in 4 months
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

COMSATS boss calls on Tunisian envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Director of COMSATS, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, H.E....

Aliyev for forming UN panel on global recovery from COVID-19

Omar Ayub Khan

Omar Ayub given PTI SG task till release of Asad Umar

ECP seeks ROs from judiciary in Punjab polls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.