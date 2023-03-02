COMSATS boss calls on Tunisian envoy

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Director of COMSATS, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, H.E. Mr. Burhan Al-Kamel.

The Ambassador of Tunisia congratulated Ambassador Zakaria on his appointment as Executive Director of COMSATS — an international Intergovernmental organization of 27 countries. The Ambassador said that Tunisia attaches high importance to COMSATS and relevant organizations work closely with the Secretariat.

The Executive Director COMSATS thanked the Ambassador and apprised him of the current activities, the outcome of recently held coordinating council meeting at Karachi Pakistan and ongoing programs of COMSATS’ Centres of Excellence.

Ambassador Dr. Zakaria shared his ideas on ways to encourage young talented researchers and scientists as also research and innovations. The Ambassador proposed Executive Director a working visit to Tunisia at the earliest possible time. Ambassador Borhene wished Dr. Zakaria a successful tenure and assured him of his country’s full support to COMSATS.