China urges countries to play constructive role in Pakistan’s economic uplift

— blames ‘certain developed country’ for Pakistan’s financial woes

BEIJING: China has called for concerted efforts of all supportive countries to play a constructive role in the economic development of Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Western-led commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and added, “So, China calls on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.”

Mano Ning highlighted, “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides have supported each other.”

“China always carries out economic and financial cooperation with Pakistan and helps Pakistan to achieve steady economic growth, improve its livelihood and achieve independence development,” she added.

In an apparent reference to the United States, Mao Ning said that the financial policies of a ‘certain developed country’ were the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries including Pakistan and called on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of the country.

“It must be pointed out that the financial policy of a certain developed country is the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries including Pakistan,” Mao Ning said while responding to a question during her regular briefing held at the International Press Centre (IPC) in Beijing.

She said that the West-led commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and called on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.