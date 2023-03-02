NATIONAL

China urges countries to play constructive role in Pakistan’s economic uplift

By Agencies

blames ‘certain developed country’ for Pakistan’s financial woes

BEIJING: China has called for concerted efforts of all supportive countries to play a constructive role in the economic development of Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the Western-led commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and added, “So, China calls on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.”

Mano Ning highlighted, “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides have supported each other.”

“China always carries out economic and financial cooperation with Pakistan and helps Pakistan to achieve steady economic growth, improve its livelihood and achieve independence development,” she added.

China blames ‘certain developed country’ for Pakistan’s financial woes

In an apparent reference to the United States, Mao Ning said that the financial policies of a ‘certain developed country’ were the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries including Pakistan and called on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of the country.

“It must be pointed out that the financial policy of a certain developed country is the main reason behind the financial difficulties of a large number of developing countries including Pakistan,” Mao Ning said while responding to a question during her regular briefing held at the International Press Centre (IPC) in Beijing.

She said that the West-led commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and called on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.

Previous article
Fawad Ch approaches LHC for ‘recovery’ of Zulfi Bukhari
Next article
Youth warned against pitfalls in communication age
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Aliyev for forming UN panel on global recovery from COVID-19

BAKU: Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement ( NAM) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday suggested establishing a UN High-Level Panel on Global Recovery...
Omar Ayub Khan

Omar Ayub given PTI SG task till release of Asad Umar

ECP seeks ROs from judiciary in Punjab polls

First-ever ‘digital population census’ need of time, to ensure transparency : Spokesperson

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.