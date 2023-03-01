U.S. to use chemical weapons in Ukraine and blame it on Russia: Moscow

The U.S. is planning a provocation in Ukraine by using banned toxic chemicals and blaming it on Moscow, Russian Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Kirillov claimed that a shipment of chemical substances arrived in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on February 10, accompanied by a group of foreign citizens. Under the international signal system, the shipment containing 16 sealed metal boxes was designated as having an incapacitating class of chemical weapon agents.

He added that another shipment, which arrived in Kramatorsk on February 19, delivered shrapnel with special labeling, warning it was previously completed with damaging elements, containing liquid irritants.

Meanwhile, after toxic chemicals and munitions arrived in Ukraine, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mike Sullivan claimed that Russian troops plan to use chemical weapons in the special military operation area at a seminar on the situation in Ukraine on February 22. Besides, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) also announced the delivery of 55,000 sets of personal protective equipment and gas masks, as well as 13,000 individual chemical packages, which primarily contain antidotes to nerve agents, Kirillov said.

“The facts of the simultaneous supply of toxic chemicals and means of protection against them indicate an attempt to carry out large-scale provocations using the combat psychotropic toxic substance BZ during the conflict,” Kirillov stressed.

Agent BZ (3-quinuclidinyl benzilate) provokes acute psychosis, loss of orientation, hallucinations and memory disorders, and it is prohibited under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).