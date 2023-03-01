Supreme Court orders elections in Punjab and KP in 90 days

— Top court directs president to consult with ECP on Punjab vote date, orders governor to announce for KP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday declared that polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, where parliaments were disbanded more than a month ago to pave way for general elections, must take place within 90 days.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial led the five-judge bench that delivered the verdict, which included Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

These provinces have been under caretaker governments since early January, when their respective legislatures were dissolved by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The latest political crisis emerged after President Arif Alvi declared the election date after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused to do so.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the president cited his constitutional authority to declare April 9 as the poll date in the two provinces.

The previous day, the proceedings began with judges debating whether President Alvi had the authority to act without the recommendation of the cabinet of Shehbaz Sharif. During the hearing, Justice Bandial highlighted the potential cost and negative impact of ongoing litigation on the public and political parties.

Today, the court noted in a three-two judgement that the KP parliament was dissolved after the governor signed the summary, while the assembly of Punjab dissolved on its own after 48 hours due to the governor refusing to sign the summary.

The judges noted the Constitution gives powers to the governor to dissolve the assembly under Article 112 of the Constitution or on the advice of the chief minister, and that the election is a subject for the Centre under Article 222. The Election Act, of 2017 grants the governor and president the power to announce the date for the polls.

Justice Bandial said if the governor dissolves the assembly, he must announce the date of the election, and if not, the president has the power to dissolve the assembly and announce the election date under Section 57.

The court emphasised that the governor has the constitutional responsibility of announcing the date.

More details to follow