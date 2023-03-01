Punjab, California to enhance cooperation under sister states agreement: CS

LAHORE: A high-level delegation led by Chris R. Holden, head of Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly, visited the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman welcomed the delegation comprising members and officials of the California Legislative Assembly.

The delegates were briefed on investment opportunities, public-private partnership, potential in Information Technology and other sectors in the province and both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation.

On the occasion, the Punjab chief secretary informed the guests that mutual relations between the state of California and the Punjab government would be strengthened with the agreement on sister states, adding that proposals are being prepared for the promotion of bilateral cooperation. He said that practical steps would be taken to provide maximum facilities in the tourism sector. He mentioned that there is huge potential of public-private partnership in the IT sector in Punjab. The Chief Secretary also informed the delegation about the historic importance of Darbar Hall and Anarkali Tomb located in the Civil Secretariat.

The delegation thanked the Chief Secretary for hospitality and said that they want to increase partnership with the Punjab government in agriculture, health, education and other sectors. Chris R. Holden said that the state of California is ready to provide support to the Punjab government in all fields. The Secretaries of Planning and Development, Women Development, Tourism departments and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.