PTI to speed up election campaign in Punjab, KP after SC verdict

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi Wednesday agreed to accelerate election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after Supreme Court’s (SC) 3-2 verdict on polls.

The development came during a meeting between the former premier and Pervaiz Elahi, who called on him at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Both leaders welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held within 90 days. The political leaders also consulted on party’s future course of action after SC decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan lauded the apex court for upholding the Constitution, saying that the nation’s struggle for the supremacy of the constitution has brought success.

The former prime minister noted that the PTI will speed up its election campaign in Punjab and KP, directing the party leaders and workers to start preparations for polls. He also asked Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to abide by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi said that the country has to run according to the constitution and not on the wishes of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz.

He also urged the judiciary to take suo motu of Maryam Nawaz’s tirade against judges, saying that action should also be taken on the letter of former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz tried their best to run away from the elections,” Elahi said, adding that the apex court’s decision has upheld the election by ordering to hold polls within 90 days.