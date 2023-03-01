Ombudsman promises swift resolution to Lahore business leaders’ grievances

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at the invitation of its president, Kashif Anwar, and discussed matters of mutual interest including issues relating to government departments faced by the business community.

During the meeting, Anwar informed the ombudsman about the business community’s problems vis-a-vis the public sector bodies, and Khan assured the businessmen of his department’s full support to resolve their problems.

While addressing the executive committee members, the ombudsman explained the extensive pro bono work of his office adding that all the services are provided free of charge to the public.

The ombudsman office plays an important role in promoting good governance by acting as a neutral and independent body that holds government officials accountable for their actions.

The agency also caters to the complaints relating to the rights of the children, he added. Meanwhile, the IT-based interventions have made it easy to approach field offices from the comfort of one’s home across the globe, he said.

The complaints can also be lodged through the website www.ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk, the bilingual OPMIS app, WhatsApp, or the plaintiffs can call the ombudsman office’s dedicated helpline 1050 for the solution to their problems, he further said.

All complaints are processed efficiently, and expeditiously, and efforts are made to decide the cases within 45 days, he said, and assured the business community that his office will extend all possible support in addressing their problems concerning Punjab government departments.

Meanwhile, the secretary for the agency, Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, has been nominated as the focal person for efficient liaison with the chamber, added Khan.

Anwar also presented a shield to the ombudsman.