NUST creates Arshad Sharif endowment fund after family donation

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has received a donation from the family of slain journalist Arshad Sharif to establish an endowment fund.

The fund will provide two perpetual free seats for journalism students who struggle to finance their education at the university in Islamabad, the institution said in a tweet.

The endowment seats will serve as a tribute to Sharif’s contribution to the field of journalism and to keep the legacy of his work alive, it added.

Long associated with the popular ARY News, he was a prominent figure in the field, known for his specialisation in investigative journalism and coverage of political events in the country.

Following the ouster of Imran Khan in a contentious confidence vote in April of last year, Sharif faced several trumped-up charges and moved first to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and later to Kenya where he was killed under mysterious circumstances by the police near the capital of Nairobi.

In 2019, he was awarded the Pride of Performance award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to journalism.

The university expressed “deep appreciation” for the donation and believes it will serve as a beacon of hope for upcoming journalists in Pakistan who are pursuing their education at the institution.