Fauzia Viqar named ombudsperson on women’s harassment

ISLAMABAD: Fauzia Viqar, a human rights activist, was sworn in as the new Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace by President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials.

Viqar was appointed by the president on Tuesday following the completion of the tenure of her predecessor Kashmala Tariq.

Although Tariq’s fixed four-year term as ombudsperson, which began on February 19, 2018 ended on February 18, 2022, she continued to hold office even after her tenure had expired.

Viqar’s appointment was made in accordance with Sections 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.

The agency is an autonomous quasi-judicial statutory body responsible for protecting workers against harassment in the workplace. It is dedicated to creating a safe working environment that is free from harassment, abuse, intimidation, and discrimination.

The organisation aims to promote workers’ right to work with dignity and productivity by providing a comfortable workplace environment.