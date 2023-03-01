Punjab-KP polls: ECP decides to restart consultation, write to Centre

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday decided to write a letter to the federal government and restart the consultation process in light of the Supreme Court’s decision on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The decision was taken during an urgently-called meeting of the ECP with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair to review SC verdict.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced its verdict in the suo motu case following delay in announcement of date for elections.

During the meeting, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to restart the consultation process in light of the Supreme Court’s decision. The electoral watchdog developed a consensus to resume consultations with the President and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and write a letter to the federal government as well.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formulated a strategy on conducting elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. It has also been decided to visit the President’s House and consult the president on holding elections and giving a date for the polls in the province.

The election commission will decide Thursday (tomorrow) on the election date during a meeting will be held at 11am to discuss the future course of action.

Sources revealed the meeting will hold consultation about writing a letter to the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the President.

SC has announced the verdict in the suo motu case of delay in Punjab and KP polls and ordered to hold the polls within 90 days. The apex court s ordered the KP governor to announce the date after consultation with ECP.

Meanwhile, the date given by the President for holding elections in Punjab was declared constitutional.olitical parties asked to apply for elector symbols by Mar 8

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday asked political parties to submit applications for the allotment of election symbols for the forthcoming Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa general elections.

All political parties, in compliance with Section-216 of the Elections Act, 2017, should submit, in person or through an authorized representative, applications for allotment of election symbols for forthcoming General Elections of Provincial Assemblies of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on or by March 8, said a notification issued here by the ECP.

The applications were required to be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2 Islamabad on or before March 8, 2023. Applications received after the due date or through post /e-mail/fax will not be entertained.

The applications should be accompanied by an affidavit under section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.