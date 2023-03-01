Anti-Army, judiciary remarks: Sukkur court summons Maryam Nawaz in contempt case

SUKKUR: An Additional District and Sessions court in Sukkur on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in a contempt of court case on March 10.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mumtaz Solangi took up for hearing a petition filed by lawyer Zaheeruddin Babar, seeking contempt of court proceedings against Maryam Nawaz over her “scandalous remarks” against judiciary and Pak Army.

The additional district and sessions judge also summoned SSP Sukkur, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) officers and SHO Lahore Model Town Police along with Maryam Nawaz on March 10.

The petitioner – PTI Sukkur District President Zaheeruddin Babar, stated that Maryam Nawaz had attempted to defame the state institutions.

It is to be recalled that addressing a party convention in Sargodha, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz questioned the judiciary’s ‘leniency’ towards former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader lambasted the five-member ‘Panama bench’, disqualified her father, alleging: “The five notorious judges disliked Nawaz and sought revenge from him.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a petition was filed against the PML-N chief organiser for the contempt proceedings for her anti-judiciary remarks.

The Civil Society Network had filed the petition against Maryam over her anti-judiciary remarks, seeking the contempt of court proceedings.