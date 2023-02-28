SC debates president’s power to announce election sans cabinet recommendation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed on Tuesday hearing its suo motu proceedings regarding the delay in the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab following their dissolution more than a month ago.

Pakistan is facing another political crisis as President Arif Alvi declared the election dates for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refused to do so.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the president cited his constitutional authority to declare April 9 as the poll date in the two provinces.

The judges are currently debating whether President Arif Alvi had the authority to act without the recommendation of the cabinet of Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had split a larger bench into a five-member one, after four judges dissociated themselves from the hearing the previous day, to conduct the proceedings and indicated that they aimed to conclude the matter on Tuesday.

The judges hearing the case included Justice Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawyer Kamran Murtaza and President Arif Alvi’s counsel Salman Akram Raja were present in court.

More details to follow