Online ride-hailing passenger kills driver during argument

By Staff Report
A taxi driver wearing a facemask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus waits for a customer outside a hospital in Islamabad on March 17, 2020. - The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 180,090 with 7,063 deaths, across 145 countries and territories at 0900 GMT on March 17, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A passenger of an online ride-hailing service in Lahore shot and killed the driver, Fakhar, during an altercation on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Waqar, had booked the taxi for his commute and got into an argument with the driver soon after the taxi’s arrival. The argument escalated, and Waqar drew his pistol and shot Fakhar on the spot.

Waqar has been taken into custody, and the police have registered a case against him.

In a separate incident, unidentified armed men attacked the Sindh University bus at Hyderabad’s city gate area, killing the driver of the vehicle.

The police said the incident occurred when the miscreants opened fire on the bus, killing the driver, Ghulam Ali, at the point. The attack took place when no students were present on the bus.

The driver’s body was transferred to Civil Hospital for further medical examination.

