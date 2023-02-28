Online ride-hailing passenger kills driver during argument

LAHORE: A passenger of an online ride-hailing service in Lahore shot and killed the driver, Fakhar, during an altercation on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Waqar, had booked the taxi for his commute and got into an argument with the driver soon after the taxi’s arrival. The argument escalated, and Waqar drew his pistol and shot Fakhar on the spot.

Waqar has been taken into custody, and the police have registered a case against him.

In a separate incident, unidentified armed men attacked the Sindh University bus at Hyderabad’s city gate area, killing the driver of the vehicle.

The police said the incident occurred when the miscreants opened fire on the bus, killing the driver, Ghulam Ali, at the point. The attack took place when no students were present on the bus.

The driver’s body was transferred to Civil Hospital for further medical examination.