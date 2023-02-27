SC hearing on KP and Punjab elections resumes with reduced bench

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising turn of events, the Supreme Court Monday saw a reduced bench of five justices instead of its usual nine, as it resumed suo motu proceedings regarding the tardiness in announcing election dates for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Previously comprising nine judges, the bench underwent a restructuring and now stands as a five-member entity due to the disassociation of four judges, namely Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Athar Minallah.

Despite experiencing two delays in scheduled timings of 11:30 am and 12:30 pm, the bench proceeded with its hearing.

According to a court order, five judges — Justice Bandial, Justice Ahsan, Justice Akhtar, Justice Naqvi, and Justice Mazhar — demanded the case be heard on the three questions framed by the chief justice in the initial notice.

The majority order has also indicated that the queries raised by Justice Minallah concerning the legality of dissolving the KP and Punjab parliaments for taking dictation from a particular party leader, a reference to former prime minister Imran Khan, may be examined at a suitable stage while bearing in mind the urgency of the matter.

Meanwhile, the remaining four judges, in a dissenting note, have called for the reconstitution of the bench citing various reasons.

At the previous hearing, members of the coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) submitted a note to the apex court, requesting that two judges — Justice Ahsan and Justice Naqvi — recuse themselves from the case.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Bandial said that while four members of the bench disassociated themselves from the proceedings, the remaining bench will continue to hear the case concerning the interpretation of the Constitution.

He further said the court will resume the hearing Tuesday and attempt to conclude it.

The judge also expressed concern over the premature release of a note by one of the judges and assured that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court about the Punjab governor’s request for names from both parties regarding the caretaker chief minister. However, due to a disagreement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chose the name of the chief minister.

The ECP wrote to the governor, who declined to propose a date for the election because he had not dissolved the assembly. Justice Mazhar highlighted it was the governor who had “thrown the matter” to the commission’s court and questioned who appoints the governor.

