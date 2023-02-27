PTI shortlists candidates from Lahore for polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shortlisted its candidate from Lahore for the upcoming general elections on Monday.

The PTI had compiled the recommendations of the shortlisted candidates for Lahore for the upcoming general polls.

A non-final list had been prepared for 13 national and 25 provincial constituencies in the Lahore district. The PTI had recommended the re-issuance of tickets to most of the former lawmakers. The leader of Narowal on one seat of the National Assembly from Lahore will also likely be awarded a ticket.

Two current members of the Senate were also in the race for the National Assembly tickets from Lahore.

Wajid Azeem and Abrarul Haq were candidates from NA 123. Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan and Muhammad Khan Madani were candidates from NA 124. Dr Yasmin was a candidate from NA 125. Former Federal Minister Hammad Azhar was a candidate from NA 126. Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Hamid Miraj, and Mian Ibad Farooq were candidates from NA 127. Usman Hamza Awan from NA 128. Mian Akram Usman, Humayun Akhtar Khan and Senator Waleed Iqbal were also candidates from NA 129.

Shafqat Mehmood from NA 130, Humayun Akhtar Khan and Ali Imtiaz Waraich from NA 131, Chaudhary Mansha Sindhu from NA 132, Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and Atif Chaudhary from NA 133, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar from NA 134.

From PP 145 – Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Farooq Khan, and Abrar Khan. From PP 148 – Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid. From PP 151 – Mian Aslam Iqbal. From PP 159 – Dr Murad Raas. From PP 160 – Mahmood-ur-Rashid. From PP 163 – Hafiz Farhat Abbas and Bilal Aslam Bhatti.