PM for strict action against profiteers, hoarders ahead of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed strict action against those indulging in profiteering, hoarding and overcharging during the upcoming month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He was chairing a meeting here to review the availability of essential edible items during Ramazan and look into steps to ensure the stability of prices. A free hand was given to the district administration and law enforcement agencies at the federal and provincial levels to deal with profiteers and hoarders.

The prime minister ordered a clean-up operation at the warehouses, shops and markets before Ramazan. He said those who would charge the people already facing economic difficulties due to floods, more than the rates fixed by the administration should be dealt with iron hands.

The prime minister gave the Federal Government and the chief ministers the task to ensure the availability of goods and control of prices.

Elements, who would be creating difficulties for those fasting in Ramazan, should be taught a lesson with the force of the law, he ordered.

He categorically stated that if any problem arose in the demand and supply of goods and prices, action would be taken against the officer concerned in the area. There was no shortage of edible items, including wheat, anywhere in the country, he noted.

He inquired about the rise in the price of chicken when its feed was readily available. He reiterated that no leniency should be shown to those causing trouble for the public during Ramazan and said unscrupulous elements should be taken to task.

The profiteers who were burdening people with price hikes should be dealt with strictly according to law, he added.

He said the quality of items should be ensured at the Utility Stores in the country. In the holy month of Ramazan, mobile Utility Stores should be established for the benefit of people.

He directed that “Sasta Ramazan Bazaars” should be set up in the Federal Capital and provinces, where modern technology should be used to keep prices under control.