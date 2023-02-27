NATIONAL

Pakistan marks anniversary of day it downed intruding Indian jet

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (3L) and President Arif Alvi (3R) watch Pakistan's Air Force fighter jets perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2022. (Photo by Ghulam Rasool / AFP) (Photo by GHULAM RASOOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The nation Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the day it shot down an intruding Indian fighter aircraft and captured its pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, in an aerial battle over the disputed region of Kashmir.

On February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed the Russian-made MiG-21 warplane and captured Varthaman after his plane crashed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in an offensive codenamed Operation Swift Retort.

The next day, Imran Khan, prime minister at the time, announced his release in a gesture of goodwill widely hailed by the international community.

Pakistan’s action came following an intrusion by Indian jets that bombed an alleged militant training centre in Balakot town of the Mansehra district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. New Delhi’s claim of killing “300 terrorists” in the strike was denied by Islamabad and never independently verified as well.

Khan, in a series of tweets on Monday, congratulated the nation for the response to India’s reckless military adventure of airstrikes.

On that day, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ordered a “response to [the] Indian air strike […] with PAF air strikes on Indian [military] targets in [occupied] Kashmir [and] the PAF downed an IAF [Indian Air Force] plane over [Pakistan] air space capturing the pilot,” he tweeted.

“We were successful in choosing a limited [military] response signalling a clear [message] to India.”

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said that although his government strives for peace with all nations, it remains “cognisant of our responsibility to safeguard the country.”

“While we aim for peace with all, we are mindful of our duty to defend the country. Let no one make any mistake about it,” he warned.

In a series of tweets, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) emphasised that the day served as a reminder that the Pakistan Army is prepared to safeguard “every inch of the motherland” in the event of any imposition of aggression.

“CJCSC (chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee), services chiefs and air forces of Pakistan pay tribute to the resilience of the nation and resolve of air forces displayed during Operation Swift Retort,” he said.

The media wing of the military added the “daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs” after “India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target”.

“Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pakistan air forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of the motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy if ever, aggression is imposed on us.

“Any delusion resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of Pakistan air forces backed by a resilient nation,” he vowed.

‘RECKLESS POLICIES’

The “failed mission” exposed the world to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “reckless and extremist war-mongering policies” driven by his allegiance to Hindu militant Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

At the time, Khan had also criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India for “whipping up war hysteria” over claims that it shot down an F-16 warplane of Pakistan during the standoff, ahead of a general election that Modi won with a landslide victory.

US-based Foreign Policy magazine, citing American officials, said all of Pakistan’s F-16 combat jets had been accounted for, contradicting the IAF claim it had shot down one of the jets.

“The truth always prevails and is always the best policy,” Khan said in a tweet. “BJP’s attempt to win elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claims of downing a [F-16 warplane] has backfired with US Defense officials also confirming that no F16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet.”

